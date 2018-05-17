'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 10:02 pm

The season 14 finale of Grey’s Anatomy just aired and we said goodbye to two series regulars – Sarah Drew‘s April and Jessica Capshaw‘s Arizona.

The actresses have been on the series for nine and ten seasons, respectively, and it was a tough farewell for a lot of the loyal fans of the Shondaland series. The show’s star Ellen Pompeo spoke out during the episode to address the sad goodbye.

So, how did Shonda Rhimes wrap up the storylines of the beloved characters?

Click inside for spoilers from the episode…

April came very close to dying in last week’s episode and the finale jumped ahead a few weeks. She quit her job at Grey Sloan Memorial and plans on doing “God’s work.” She also tied the knot with Matthew (Justin Bruening).

Arizona may be reuniting with another fan favorite character from the past! She decided to move to New York so that her daughter could be closer to her other mom Callie (Sara Ramirez). We find out that Callie is now recently single and it seems the formerly married couple may get back together!
