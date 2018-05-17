Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Make Red Carpet Debut at Cannes amfAR Gala 2018!

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz just made their red carpet debut!

The 44-year-old supermodel and 28-year-old Tokio Hotel musician attended the 2018 amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday (May 17) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The day before, Heidi and Tom were seen kissing outside of the hotel and you can check out those photos below as well!

The pair were first photographed together back in March of this year.

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress, Schutz shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and a Judith Leiber clutch.

