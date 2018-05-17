Here's Why Kristen Stewart Won't Be Starring In Her Next Project

Kristen Stewart steps out in a gorgeous striped dress for the 2018 Cannes amfAR Gala held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday evening (May 17) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The 28-year-old actress was joined by many others at the annual event, which raises funds for life-saving research programs for the fight against AIDS.

In a interview, Kristen opened up about her next project and revealed that she won’t actually be starring in it.

“It’s called ‘The Chronology of Water’,” she shared. “Lidia Yuknavitch is from Portland. I love her novels but her memoires…it’s deeply personal to her. She’s in my blood and I knew that before I met her. As soon as I met her it was like we started this race without any sense of competition.”

Kristen adds, “I’m making the movie this summer but other than that, my only goal is just to finish the screenplay and hire a really spectacular actor: I’m going to write the best f***ing female role. I’m going to write a role that I want so badly but that I’m not going to play.”

The Chronology of Water is the story of a lifelong swimmer-turned-artist, and explores the issues of sexuality, grief, and addiction.

10+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart…