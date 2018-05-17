Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 3:55 pm

Here's Why Kristen Stewart Won't Be Starring In Her Next Project

Here's Why Kristen Stewart Won't Be Starring In Her Next Project

Kristen Stewart steps out in a gorgeous striped dress for the 2018 Cannes amfAR Gala held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday evening (May 17) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The 28-year-old actress was joined by many others at the annual event, which raises funds for life-saving research programs for the fight against AIDS.

In a interview, Kristen opened up about her next project and revealed that she won’t actually be starring in it.

“It’s called ‘The Chronology of Water’,” she shared. “Lidia Yuknavitch is from Portland. I love her novels but her memoires…it’s deeply personal to her. She’s in my blood and I knew that before I met her. As soon as I met her it was like we started this race without any sense of competition.”

Kristen adds, “I’m making the movie this summer but other than that, my only goal is just to finish the screenplay and hire a really spectacular actor: I’m going to write the best f***ing female role. I’m going to write a role that I want so badly but that I’m not going to play.”

The Chronology of Water is the story of a lifelong swimmer-turned-artist, and explores the issues of sexuality, grief, and addiction.

10+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 01
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 02
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 03
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 04
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 05
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 06
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 07
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 08
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 09
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 10
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 11
kristen stewart memoir adaption amfar cannes 12

Photos: BackGridUSA, Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 Cannes amfAR Gala, 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Kristen Stewart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr