Hilary Duff Denies 'Altercation' Between Boyfriend Matthew Koma & Neighbor

Hilary Duff is sticking up for her man.

The 30-year-old Younger actress is denying reports that her boyfriend Matthew Koma attacked her New York City neighbor – whom she publicly dragged for smoking “cigarettes and weed all night long.”

People reports Hilary‘s neighbor – Dieter Addison – allegedly called the New York Police Department to their building on Wednesday (May 15) claiming Matt hit him on the head during a fight about his smoking.

Afterwards, Hilary‘s reps released a statement addressing the situation, claiming “there was no altercation whatsoever.”

“Koma went over today and asked politely yet again for [the neighbor] to take his smoking outside so as not to impact others,” the rep states.

Neither Hilary or Matt have commented on the situation on social media.