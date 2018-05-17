Idina Menzel Joins 'Skintight' Cast at Photo Call Ahead of Her Karaoke Benefit

Idina Menzel is all smiles at the cast photo call for Skintight!

The 46-year-old Tony-winning actress and singer – who is going on tour with Josh Groban – stepped out for the Roundabout Theatre Company production event at the American Airlines Theatre on Wednesday (May 16) in New York City.

The new play begins Off-Broadway previews on May 31 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Before that, Idina will battle with stars from Broadway’s Frozen, SpongeBob SquarePants, Hello, Dolly!, and The Lion King at her upcoming 2018 Karaoke Benefit, with proceeds going to her A BroaderWay Foundation. It will take place on May 21 at the PlayStation Theater.