Is There a 'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene?

Deadpool 2 hits theaters at midnight and box office projections have the film pegged for a huge opening weekend!

Be sure to stay after the credits as there is a sequence that starts once the movie ends. Once the (awesome) sequence ends, you can feel free to leave as there is nothing else at the very end of the credits. We won’t spoil anything as of right now, but it’s definitely worth it to stay in your seats!

Ryan Reynolds returns as the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool. The movie marks the debut of new characters Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Cable (Josh Brolin).

Be sure to catch Deadpool 2, in theaters at midnight tonight!