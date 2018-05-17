Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 6:53 pm

Is There a 'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene?

Deadpool 2 hits theaters at midnight and box office projections have the film pegged for a huge opening weekend!

Be sure to stay after the credits as there is a sequence that starts once the movie ends. Once the (awesome) sequence ends, you can feel free to leave as there is nothing else at the very end of the credits. We won’t spoil anything as of right now, but it’s definitely worth it to stay in your seats!

Ryan Reynolds returns as the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool. The movie marks the debut of new characters Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Cable (Josh Brolin).

Be sure to catch Deadpool 2, in theaters at midnight tonight!
Just Jared on Facebook
deadpool 2 photos 01
deadpool 2 photos 02
deadpool 2 photos 03
deadpool 2 photos 04
deadpool 2 photos 05
deadpool 2 photos 06
deadpool 2 photos 07
deadpool 2 photos 08
deadpool 2 photos 09
deadpool 2 photos 10
deadpool 2 photos 11
deadpool 2 photos 12
deadpool 2 photos 13
deadpool 2 photos 14
deadpool 2 photos 15
deadpool 2 photos 16

Photos: 20th Century Fox
Posted to: Deadpool 2, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Movies, Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr