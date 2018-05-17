James Marsden Reveals Why He Wants to Be More Like Kanye West

James Marsden is looking mighty fine on the cover of Men’s Health magazine’s June 2018 issue, on newsstands May 22.

Here’s what the Westworld actor had to share with the mag:

On white male privilege and his divorce: “Being a white male, you’re born with certain unearned privileges. My life hasn’t been filled with sorrow and deep struggle. When the divorce happened, it was the first time I felt I lost my equilibrium. It was scary and sad and made me pull everything into focus. I know regrets can be a catalyst for good things. Not to talk like a Hallmark card, but it’s true.”

On acting: “My happiness isn’t dependent upon being a success within Hollywood. There is so much more to life like giving love and being decent. I want to lead with my heart.”

On confidence and Kanye West: “The people who are like, ‘Oh, that was great. I’m the best,’ are usually the ones who aren’t. Unless you’re Kanye West. I wish I could be that confident about myself. I wish I could think like him, telling myself I’m awesome all-day long. I wasn’t raised that way, or to speak that way. But it’s impressive.”

