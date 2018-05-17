Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 8:40 am

'Jane the Virgin,' 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend, & 'iZombie' Will End After New Seasons

'Jane the Virgin,' 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend, & 'iZombie' Will End After New Seasons

No! The CW just made a sad announcement!

Three of their shows – Jane the Virgin, iZombie, and Crazy Ex Girlfriend – will all end after this season.

Jane the Virgin and iZombie will both end after their respective five season runs, with Crazy Ex Girlfriend set to end after its fourth season.

The CW is planning to have it’s annual Upfront presentation later today, where more news will surely be revealed. Stay tuned as we find out more.

