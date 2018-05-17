Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 11:07 pm

Jason Bateman & Portia de Rossi Step Out for 'Arrested Development' Season 5 Premiere

Jason Bateman & Portia de Rossi Step Out for 'Arrested Development' Season 5 Premiere

Jason Bateman is supported by wife Amanda Anka at the season 5 premiere of Arrested Development on Thursday night (May 17) the Netflix FYSee Theater in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor looked handsome in a blue suit as he was joined on the carpet by co-star Portia de Rossi – who went glam in an off the shoulder velvet dress.

Other cast members at the premiere included Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor, and David Cross.

Season 5 of Arrested Development is set to hit Netflix on Tuesday, May 29 – and you can watch the trailer here!

FYI: Portia is wearing a Adeam dress and Sophia Webster heels.

