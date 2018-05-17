Jennifer Lawrence Stars in New Dior Fall 2018 Campaign Photos

Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning in all of the new Dior Fall 2018 campaign photos!

The 27-year-old Oscar winning actress was photographed for the new campaign by famed photographer Brigitte Lacombe.

The new photos were taken in a room that were meant to echo the self portraits of surrealist artist Claude Cahun (1894 – 1954). Claude‘s portraits inspired Maria Grazia Chiuri while making this collection.

Check out the newest campaign photos from Jennifer Lawrence and Dior in the gallery below…