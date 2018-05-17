Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 3:23 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Stars in New Dior Fall 2018 Campaign Photos

Jennifer Lawrence Stars in New Dior Fall 2018 Campaign Photos

Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning in all of the new Dior Fall 2018 campaign photos!

The 27-year-old Oscar winning actress was photographed for the new campaign by famed photographer Brigitte Lacombe.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

The new photos were taken in a room that were meant to echo the self portraits of surrealist artist Claude Cahun (1894 – 1954). Claude‘s portraits inspired Maria Grazia Chiuri while making this collection.

Check out the newest campaign photos from Jennifer Lawrence and Dior in the gallery below…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence dior images 01
jennifer lawrence dior images 02
jennifer lawrence dior images 03
jennifer lawrence dior images 04
jennifer lawrence dior images 05
jennifer lawrence dior images 06
jennifer lawrence dior images 07

Credit: Brigitte Lacombe; Photos: Dior
Posted to: Fashion, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr