Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B & DJ Khaled: 'Dinero' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

The block just got hotter! Jennifer Lopez has just dropped her brand new single, “Dinero,” and you can stream it right here.

The track serves up as the follow-up to “El Anillo,” and sees the 48-year-old entertainer teaming up with Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

Jennifer and DJ Khaled will be taking the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards to perform “Dinero” for the very first time this Sunday (May 20) at 5pm PST/8pm EST on NBC.

You can stream Jennifer‘s new single “Dinero” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Jennifer Lopez – ‘Dinero’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Jennifer Lopez’s brand new single…