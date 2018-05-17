Jeremy Sisto & 'FBI' Cast Debut First Trailer at CBS Upfronts 2018 (VIDEO)

Jeremy Sisto hits the blue carpet alongside co-stars Zeeko Zaki, Missy Peregrym, and Ebonee Noel at the 2018 CBS Upfronts on Wednesday night (May 16) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The stars attended the event to premiere the first footage of their upcoming drama series FBI.

FBI shows the inner workings of the New York office of the FBI, bringing to bear all the Bureau’s skills, intellect and mind-blowing technology to keep New York and the country safe.

FBI will premiere this fall on Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

Watch the trailer below!

