Thu, 17 May 2018 at 2:46 pm

Jessica Biel Reveals Parenting 'Hack' with Son Silas: 'Grandma'!

Jessica Biel is all smiles as she strikes a pose at Jessica Biel & Dr. Harvey Karp Celebrate Moms, Dads and their Favorite Helper, the SNOO held at Au Fudge Los Angeles on Wednesday (May 16) in West Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actress was joined by creator of the SNOO Smart Sleeper baby bed, Dr. Harvey Karp, as they dished about parenting.

“The hack we use now [is] Grandma,” Jessica revealed (via ET) about turning to family for support and help when it comes to raising her and Justin Timberlake‘s 3-year-old son, Silas.

“That’s the funny thing about Mother’s Day — you’re still doing what you have to do every day, for the most part, it’s just a little bit sweeter because you have a great brunch you have mimosas and you have some flowers,” Jessica added.
