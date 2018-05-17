John Legend Tweets from Hospital with New Son to Defend Undocumented Immigrants

John Legend is speaking out to defend undocumented immigrants after President Trump called them “animals.”

The 39-year-old singer just welcomed his second child with wife Chrissy Teigen and he took to Twitter while in the hospital with his newborn son.

“Even human beings who commit heinous acts are the same species as us, not ‘animals.’ I’m in the hospital with our new son. Any of these babies here could end up committing terrible crimes in the future. It’s easy, once they’ve done so, to distance ourselves from their humanity,” John tweeted.

He added, “But it’s much more honest and challenging to realize they were all babies once and think about what in society, their home life, etc took them from baby to violent gang member. And then to think about collective action we could take to mitigate these conditions. And we should particularly interrogate the role of American policy in helping to make MS-13 the organization it is now.”