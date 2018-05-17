Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 2:23 pm

Justin Bieber Changes His Hat After Weekly Church Service

Justin Bieber Changes His Hat After Weekly Church Service

Justin Bieber leaves church in a different hat than the one he had on when he arrived!

The 24-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted making his exit from his weekly service and hopping in his Range Rover on Wednesday night (May 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He wore a blue and yellow “Hawaii” baseball cap while leaving, and a white “Classy Paris” beanie upon his arrival.

Justin also had on a grey “Friends of Sinners” sweatshirt, black and white track pants, and multicolored sneakers.

Over the weekend, Justin went shirtless during his soccer game.
