Thu, 17 May 2018 at 10:03 am

Kate Bosworth Celebrates Launch of Ketel One Botanical!

Kate Bosworth Celebrates Launch of Ketel One Botanical!

Kate Bosworth keeps it chic and sophisticated while attending the Ketel One Botanical Launch Celebration on Wednesday (May 16) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by Harley Viera-Newton and celebrity trainer Lauren Duhamel.

“Cheers!🍹I had so much fun in NYC welcoming summer with the new refreshing @ketelonebotanical cocktail and this babe @harleyvnewton ❤ #KetelBotanical #ad,” Kate captioned with her Instagram post.

Last week, Kate and her husband Michael Polish hit the red carpet at Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking‘s 2018 From Slavery To Freedom Gala.


A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

