Kelly Clarkson is Gearing Up for Billboard Music Awards 2018 Hosting Duties!

Kelly Clarkson is all smiles as she arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Photo Call on Thursday afternoon (May 17) in Universal City, Calif.

The 36-year-old singer and host of the event looked chic in a black leather skirt as she promoted the upcoming awards show.

During a recent interview, Kelly said that she’s not nervous to take the stage, but she’s already preparing for a potential flub during the show.

“Hands down, I will trip, there will be some kind of wardrobe thing, something will happen with Spanx,” Kelly told USA Today. “I’m that person: If it can happen, it will happen.”

Kelly continued: “I do not get embarrassed, honestly. If I trip, I’ll get back up and be like, ‘That’s funny!’”

Kelly also revealed that she’ll be performing more than once during the show!

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards airs this Sunday, May 20 on ABC.

