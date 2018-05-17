Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Snaps Adorable Pic of North & Saint's Bathtime

Kim Kardashian just shared one of the cutest pics of her kids North, 4, and Saint, 2, that we’ve ever seen!

The 37-year-old reality star posted an Instagram pic of her kids in the bathtub. She captioned it, “My babies 💕.”

Missing from the pic is Kim‘s baby girl Chicago, but we did get a glimpse at her in a recent family photo that also featured dad Kanye West.

It’s great to see the little ones getting along so well as Kim said last year that North “does not like” Saint.

“She’s like, ‘We’re having a tea party. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come. No boys!’ She’ll slam the door on her brother’s face, and he’ll just start crying,” Kim said last summer.
