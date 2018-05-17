Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 6:49 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Super Toned Abs at the Spa!

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Super Toned Abs at the Spa!

Kourtney Kardashian tries to hide from photographers as she leaves a spa on Thursday afternoon (May 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old reality star flashed her super toned abs in a black crop top and sweat pants as she enjoyed an afternoon of pampering.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

The night before, Kourtney joked around with pal Larsa Pippen as they stepped out for a sushi dinner after attending their weekly church service.

Kourtney recently took to Instagram to share a shot of herself lounging on the beach in a black bikini – taken by 8-year-old son Mason!

photo by mason

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian flaunts super toned abs at the spa 01
kourtney kardashian flaunts super toned abs at the spa 02
kourtney kardashian flaunts super toned abs at the spa 03
kourtney kardashian flaunts super toned abs at the spa 04
kourtney kardashian flaunts super toned abs at the spa 05
kourtney kardashian flaunts super toned abs at the spa 06
kourtney kardashian flaunts super toned abs at the spa 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr