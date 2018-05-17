Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Super Toned Abs at the Spa!

Kourtney Kardashian tries to hide from photographers as she leaves a spa on Thursday afternoon (May 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old reality star flashed her super toned abs in a black crop top and sweat pants as she enjoyed an afternoon of pampering.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

The night before, Kourtney joked around with pal Larsa Pippen as they stepped out for a sushi dinner after attending their weekly church service.

Kourtney recently took to Instagram to share a shot of herself lounging on the beach in a black bikini – taken by 8-year-old son Mason!