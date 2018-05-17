Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 7:49 pm

Kristen Stewart Goes for Edgy Look at Latest 'Cannes' Premiere!

Kristen Stewart wears her hair in cool edgy style while walking the red carpet at the Knife + Heart premiere during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (May 17) in Cannes, France.

The 28-year-old actress is one of the jury members this year at the festival and she has been attending a bunch of the film premieres for the past week and a half.

This is definitely Kristen‘s edgiest look of the festival and she looks so chic in the outfit. She also decided to wear Sarah Flint loafers, despite the rule for women to wear heels on the carpet at the festival.

Earlier in the night, Kristen attended the amfAR gala in a more conservative look.

