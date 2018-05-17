Laura Harrier Continues to Stun on the Red Carpet in Cannes!

Laura Harrier looks stunning in a blue dress while attending the 2018 amfAR Cannes Gala held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday (May 17) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The 28-year-old actress was joined at the event by her BlacKkKlansman co-star Corey Hawkins, as well as stars like Ruby Rose and Milla Jovovich.

Some other celebs who attended, and are pictured in the gallery, include Michelle Rodriguez, Anne Heche, Adrien Brody, and Pierce Brosnan with wife Keely Shaye Smith.

FYI: Laura is wearing a The Row dress and Bulgari jewelry. Milla is wearing a Chanel dress. Michelle is wearing a Romona Keveza Collection dress.