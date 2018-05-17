Liam Payne Reached Out to Shawn Mendes About Pressures of Fame

Liam Payne is opening up about his friendship with Shawn Mendes.

The 24-year-old “Familiar” singer has revealed that he checked in with the 19-year-old “In My Blood” crooner to offer his support amdist the pressures of celebrity.

“With the way this lifestyle is, we don’t help each other and there’s just not much point to it,” Liam told MTV’s TRL about the music industry on Wednesday (May 16). “I went and saw Shawn Mendes recently when I was at an awards show. I think he’s doing fantastic, but I could hear the slightest bit of sorrow in a recent song he wrote, and I wanted to make sure he was all good.”

“He’s only 19 years old — not to belittle him in any way, shape, or form because I think he’s incredible,” Liam continued. “He’s got his head screwed on and he’s gone about it the right way. Now [that] he’s known all over the world, it’s a bit of a transformation.”

“I just wanted to offer, ‘If you ever have a problem or something’s going on, call me and we can have a chat about it,’” he added.

Pictured: Liam greeting fans outside his hotel and stopping by the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Z-100 on Thursday in New York City.