Lily Aldridge, Sarah Paulson & More Celebrate Levi's x karla 501® Day Collection!

Lily Aldridge and Sarah Paulson strike a pose while attending Levi’s x karla 501® Day Collection Launch Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday evening (May 16) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old model and 43-year-old Ocean’s 8 star was joined at the event by Michelle Monaghan, SZA, Lauryn Hill, Kaia Gerber, Charlotte Lawrence, Kali Uchis, Lucy Hale, Jayson Blair and girlfriend Claudia Lee, GLOW‘s Britney Young, Jamie Chung and her hubby Bryan Greenberg, and stylist and creative visionary Karla Welch.

Also in attendance to show their support was Ashley Madekwe, Holland Roden, Storm Reid, SoKo, Zella Day, Shaun Ross, Charlotte McKinney, Casper Smart, Ruby Aldridge, Markus Molinari, Annalise Basso, Chris Galya, apl.de.ap, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Verite.

The event featured special performances by SZA, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ms. Lauryn Hill and DJ set by Samantha Ronson.



Levi’s® x karla 501® Day 2018 Collection

FYI: Lily is wearing a Natalia Fedner bra and tank Top, Levi‘s 501 jeans and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.