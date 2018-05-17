Mac Miller Arrested for Alleged DUI

Mac Miller has reportedly been arrested after allegedly getting into an accident with his car while under the influence, and fleeing the scene.

Sources are telling TMZ that the 26-year-old rapper was driving in the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning (May 17) when he reportedly crashed into a pole. Mac and two friends then allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Police showed up and ran the plates, where they found Mac‘s address and paid him a visit. He allegedly confessed.

The source added, “He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen.”

Mac and Ariana Grande split up earlier this month.