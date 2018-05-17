Mary J. Blige & Elizabeth Hurley Dress Up in Pink to Support Breast Cancer Research

Mary J. Blige hits the stage for a performance at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party on Thursday night (May 17) at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

Some of the celebs in attendance for the benefit gala included Elizabeth Hurley, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, Broadway stars Andy Karl and Orfeh, LL Cool J and wife Simone Smith, GMA‘s Amy Robach, and Orange Is the New Black co-stars Lea DeLaria and Emma Myles.

The mission of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.