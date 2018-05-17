Meghan Markle Confirms Father Won't Attend Royal Wedding in New Statement

Meghan Markle has made a rare statement about her father, Thomas Markle, confirming that he will not be in attendance at the Royal Wedding on Saturday (May 19).

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” the 36-year-old former actress said. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Meghan‘s dad underwent heart surgery amid the drama that he staged photos and pulled out of the big day.