Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

There's Some Major 'Star Wars' News Involving the Subject of An Upcoming Film!

Thu, 17 May 2018 at 8:05 am

Meghan Markle Confirms Father Won't Attend Royal Wedding in New Statement

Meghan Markle has made a rare statement about her father, Thomas Markle, confirming that he will not be in attendance at the Royal Wedding on Saturday (May 19).

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” the 36-year-old former actress said. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Meghan‘s dad underwent heart surgery amid the drama that he staged photos and pulled out of the big day.
  • ЯR

    I think it’s awkward that Harry has never met Meghan’s father…. he should have met him a long time ago, it would have been good manners and much of this circus might not have happened. I used to root for this couple but I think they’re being dishonest about a lot of things. I doubt that this marriage will last but that’s their problem, not mine.

  • Robin

    I wonder what’s really going on behind closed doors, I don’t trust PH and MM one bit at this point. My guess is he was never coming to the wedding and all this is just damage control. Her mother got the much better treatment from the palace, Harry and Meghan the whole time. There were some articles a couple of weeks ago which said she actually wants that her mother walks her down the aisle, not her father – looks like she got what she wanted.

  • lolo13

    When has the royal family has not been dishonest lol but you’re right. A lot of things don’t add up but then again her family seems like a bunch of creeps, no wonder she cut them off a long time ago..