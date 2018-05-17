Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 10:20 am

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Photographed Amid Wedding Rehearsals Heading to Tea with Queen Elizabeth!

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Photographed Amid Wedding Rehearsals Heading to Tea with Queen Elizabeth!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were photographed heading to meet The Queen ahead of the Royal Wedding!

Amid rehearsals for the wedding, the pair were seen driving in Windsor, England on Thursday (May 17) en route for the Queen’s event, People reports.

Also expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth for tea are Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, Meghan’s friends including Jessica Mulroney and Benita Litt, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Earlier in the day, Meghan released a rare statement confirming her father would not walk her down the aisle on Saturday (May 19).
Just Jared on Facebook
meghan markle prince harry wedding rehearsals tea with queen 01
meghan markle prince harry wedding rehearsals tea with queen 02
meghan markle prince harry wedding rehearsals tea with queen 03
meghan markle prince harry wedding rehearsals tea with queen 04

Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr