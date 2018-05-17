Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Photographed Amid Wedding Rehearsals Heading to Tea with Queen Elizabeth!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were photographed heading to meet The Queen ahead of the Royal Wedding!

Amid rehearsals for the wedding, the pair were seen driving in Windsor, England on Thursday (May 17) en route for the Queen’s event, People reports.

Also expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth for tea are Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, Meghan’s friends including Jessica Mulroney and Benita Litt, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Earlier in the day, Meghan released a rare statement confirming her father would not walk her down the aisle on Saturday (May 19).