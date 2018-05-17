Meghan Markle's Mom Meets Prince Charles & Camilla Ahead of Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s parents are getting to know each other ahead of their wedding this weekend!

The 33-year-old royal’s dad Prince Charles and stepmom Camilla Bowles invited the 36-year-old actress’ mom Doria Ragland over to their home in London, England for tea on Thursday (May 17), People mag confirms.

Meghan and Harry joined their parents at the meeting.

Doria was spotted leaving her house in Los Angeles for her flight to London earlier this week.



Doria is also set to meet with Queen Elizabeth before the wedding.



Meghan and Harry will be tying the knot on Saturday (May 19) – and we’ll covering the wedding all morning!