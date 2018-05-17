Michael B. Jordan Shows Off Six Pack Abs for 'Essence' Cover

Michael B. Jordan is putting his ripped physique on display for the cover of Essence‘s June 2018 issue, on newsstands May 25.

The 31-year-old Black Panther actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming HBO film Fahrenheit 451, is on his second Essence cover of the year.

“S/O to the baby oil lady! She did her thang on this one 😂. Honored to grace the cover of @essence for the 2nd time this year. Issue hits stands 5/25,” Michael wrote on his Instagram account.

Michael and the cast of Black Panther previously were featured on several special edition covers of the mag’s March issue.

