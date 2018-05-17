Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 7:24 pm

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Step Out for Date Night at U2 Concert!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hold hands as they arrive at the U2 concert on Wednesday night (May 16) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress went comfy in a black velvet tracksuit while the 40-year-old actor tried to keep a low profile in a baseball hat.

Other stars that were spotted enjoying the concert included Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton, Chelsea Handler, and Zoey Deutch.

