Nev Schulman Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations with This Statement (Details)

Nev Schulman is responding to allegations made by former season four guest Ayissha Morgan.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that MTV had suspended production on Catfish: The TV Show over allegations of sexual misconduct against the host. Now, it’s been revealed that Ayissha made a video alleging that Nev told her, “I don’t think you’re a lesbian I just think you haven’t met the right guy yet … Have you ever had sex with a guy? I think you should try it, I have a big d**k I would tear your ass up.”

Ayissha then alleged that a female production assistant took advantage of her in a hotel room. Ayissha also claimed Nev asked her to “do what you did with Carol, but on me,” among other things.

Nev has responded to the allegations to The Blast, saying, “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.” According to The Blast, Nev has the support of the crew.