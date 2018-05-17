Nicki Minaj, Hailey Baldwin, & Jaimie Alexander Attend Elle x Stuart Weitzman Party

Nicki Minaj strikes a pose as she arrives at the ELLE x Stuart Weitzman Party on Wednesday night (May 16) in New York City.

The 35-year-old rapper looked sexy in a black leather trench coat for the party.

Also stepping out for the event was model Hailey Baldwin and actress Jaimie Alexander.

The party was held in honor of Giovanni Morelli‘s debut collection for Stuart Weitzman and was hosted by Elle‘s Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia.

