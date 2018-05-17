Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 12:59 pm

Nicole Scherzinger, Karolina Kurkova & Toni Garn Step Out for pre-amfAR Gala Cannes Party!

Nicole Scherzinger keeps it chic and sophisticated in an all-black ensemble while attending Night of 1000 Stars: NUiT App’s pre-amfAR Gala Party held as part of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 16) in Cannes, France.

The 39-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by Toni Garn, Karolina Kurkova, Shanina Shaik, Adrien Brody, Petra Nemcova, Winnie Harlow, Pierce Brosnan, Woody Harrelson and Anne Heche.

That same day, Nicole hit the red carpet alongside Alessandra Ambrosio and more at the De Grisogono party.

The amfAR Cannes Gala is set to take a place later today (Thursday 17)!
Credit: Joe Alvarez; Photos: WENN
