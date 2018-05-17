Offset Has Been Hospitalized After a Car Crash (Report)

Offset has been taken to the hospital following a car wreck.

The 26-year-old member of the hip-hop and trap music trio Migos crashed his green Dodge Challenger late Wednesday night (May 16) in Atlanta, TMZ reports.

His car was destroyed in the process, requiring a tow from the scene, and Offset was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

He has reportedly already been released and is expected to be OK.

The outlet added that Cardi B rushed to her fiance’s side after learning about the accident.

According to law enforcement, no police officers or emergency medical workers were called to the scene, and no accident report was filed, so it seems unlikely that any other parties were involved.

We’re so glad he’s OK!