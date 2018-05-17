Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 12:00 pm

Sandra Bullock Reveals Which Co-Star Was Her Favorite Kisser!

Sandra Bullock makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

On the show, the Ocean’s 8 star spoke about her two kids, Louis, 8, and Laila, 6, getting “penis facials,” and more.

In addition, Sandra answered all of Ellen’s burning questions, including, have you seen George Clooney naked (no!)? Favorite curse word (“f*ck me!)? And best kiss from a co-star (Keanu Reeves!)

Watch the video of Sandra answering Ellen’s burning questions below….

Click inside to see more videos from Sandra Bullock’s appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show…
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Sandra Bullock, Video

