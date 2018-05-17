Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 3:22 pm

Selena Gomez Visits Puma Defy City to Launch New Sneaker Collection

Selena Gomez stops by Puma Defy City to celebrate the launch of the Puma Defy shoe line!

The 25-year-old “Back to You” singer stepped out for the event held at Paramount Studios on Wednesday (May 16) in Los Angeles.

The launch defied all aspects of a modern city with a laundromat that doesn’t eat socks, a balloon-filled gym with dancers choreographing Selena’s “Back To You,” a bodega with all-you-can-eat candy, a 3D chalk mural, and more.

Selena, who officially opened the city, showed off her Defys while hanging out with fans.

When one fan yelled, “You look beautiful!” Selena replied with, “Thank you so much. I fixed it from Met Gala!” LOL.

The Defy was exclusively available for guests to shop in advance of its May 31 drop, when it will be available for purchase at Puma.com and at selected retailers worldwide.

10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez at the event…

Credit: AshleyRandall; Photos: Puma, Getty
Posted to: Selena Gomez

