Thu, 17 May 2018 at 1:30 pm

Steven Yeun Says 'Burning' Role Is One He's 'Been Waiting For'!

Steven Yeun happily poses alongside his co-stars – South Korean actress Jun Jong Seo and South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in – while attending a photo call for their film Burning held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Thursday (May 17) in Cannes, France.

The evening before, Steven and his cast mates joined director Chang-dong Lee at the official Cannes premiere where models Izabel Goulart, Toni Garrn, Cindy Bruna and Petra Nemcova were also in attendance to show support.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” Steven said of the full Korean production (via Variety). “A wonderful challenge. I didn’t want to try to tackle something that I had no business tackling. This character is not a Korean-American. I knew that [playing a Korean] would take a lot of work.”
Credit: Nicholas Hunt, Andreas Rentz, Dave Bedrosian / Future Image; Photos: Getty, WENN
