'Supernatural' Guys Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles & Misha Collins Suit Up Sharp For CW Upfronts 2018

The stars of Supernatural get all suited up for the 2018 CW Network Upfront held at The London Hotel on Thursday (May 17) in New York City.

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins posed together on the red carpet, along with Arrow star Stephen Amell for the annual event.

Black Lightning‘s China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Cress Williams and Christine Adams were also there, plus Dynasty‘s Elizabeth Gillies and Nicollette Sheridan, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom.

If you missed it, you can check out the full lineup for The CW’s 2018-2019 season that was just released.