'The Bachelorette' 2018 Contestants - Meet Becca's 28 Suitors!

The Bachelorette is kicking off later this month and we finally know the contestants who will by vying for Becca‘s heart!

Host Chris Harrison went on Facebook Live moments ago to introduce everyone to the 28 men who are competing on the show this season.

The show is set to premiere on Monday (May 28) on ABC at 8pm ET.

You may remember Becca from Arie‘s season of The Bachelor, when she actually won at the end of the show and accepted his proposal. However, Arie later publicly dumped her on camera to begin dating his rummer up, Lauren.

