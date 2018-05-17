Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 11:30 am

This 'Survivor' Contestant Was Punished By Producers - Find Out Why

This 'Survivor' Contestant Was Punished By Producers - Find Out Why
  • Find out why an upcoming contestant on Survivor was just punished by producers and won’t be receiving his appearance fee – TMZ
  • The full schedule for The CW fall is here! – Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the new photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! – Lainey Gossip
  • Yanny vs Laurel debate hits late night! – TooFab
  • New details about Ryan ReynoldsClue movie! – MTV
  • Here’s how Thandie Newton‘s fashion made a powerful statement – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Newsies, Survivor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr