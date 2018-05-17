Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 10:39 pm

Vanessa Paradis Shimmers & Shines at Her Cannes Premiere!

Vanessa Paradis Shimmers & Shines at Her Cannes Premiere!

Vanessa Paradis hits the red carpet in a shimmering dress while attending the premiere of her movie Knife + Heart during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (May 17) in Cannes, France.

The 45-year-old actress was joined at the event by writer/director Yann Gonzalez and co-stars Nicolas Maury and Kate Moran.

The trailer for the movie was just released and you can watch it below.

Also stepping out on the red carpet was jury member Kristen Stewart, who is friendly with Vanessa‘s daughter Lily-Rose Depp. They are both Chanel ambassadors!
