Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 12:47 am

'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Soundtrack - Stream & Download!

'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Soundtrack - Stream & Download!

The second season of 13 Reasons Why is hours away from debuting on Netflix and the soundtrack for the upcoming episodes is out now!

The soundtrack features the new song “Back to You” from executive producer Selena Gomez, as well as new songs from OneRepublic ft. Logic, Billie Eilish ft. Khalid, and more.

After 13 Reasons Why launched last year, it ruled THR’s Top TV Songs chart with a record setting seven songs — the most ever for a single television series.

Download the album now on iTunes or stream it below from Spotify!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 13 Reasons Why, First Listen, Music, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr