'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Soundtrack - Stream & Download!

The second season of 13 Reasons Why is hours away from debuting on Netflix and the soundtrack for the upcoming episodes is out now!

The soundtrack features the new song “Back to You” from executive producer Selena Gomez, as well as new songs from OneRepublic ft. Logic, Billie Eilish ft. Khalid, and more.

After 13 Reasons Why launched last year, it ruled THR’s Top TV Songs chart with a record setting seven songs — the most ever for a single television series.

