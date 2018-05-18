'A Christmas Prince' Is Getting a Sequel on Netflix!

Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018

A Christmas Prince is getting a sequel!

Netflix just announced that the fan-favorite holiday flick will be getting a follow-up film titled A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.

The original movie, released in late 2017, followed a journalist who falls in love with the prince she is supposed to be writing about.

According to THR, the sequel will pick up a year after journalist Amber (Rose McIver) helps Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) secure the crown and is set to focus on the couple’s impending nuptials.

While Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she’s cut out to be queen, Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season but the future of the kingdom.

The film has already begun shooting in Romania.

Check out a teaser for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding below…
Photos: Netflix
