'A Christmas Prince' Is Getting a Sequel on Netflix!
A Christmas Prince is getting a sequel!
Netflix just announced that the fan-favorite holiday flick will be getting a follow-up film titled A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.
The original movie, released in late 2017, followed a journalist who falls in love with the prince she is supposed to be writing about.
According to THR, the sequel will pick up a year after journalist Amber (Rose McIver) helps Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) secure the crown and is set to focus on the couple’s impending nuptials.
While Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she’s cut out to be queen, Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season but the future of the kingdom.
The film has already begun shooting in Romania.
Check out a teaser for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding below…
🔔🔔 Hear Ye, Hear Ye 🔔🔔
Ms. Amber Moore and His Royal Highness Prince Richard of Aldovia kindly request the honor of your presence at their royal wedding later this year pic.twitter.com/GIvO753tqX
— Netflix US (@netflix) May 18, 2018