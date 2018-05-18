Alessandra Ambrosio & Martha Hunt Attend One of the Final Cannes Premieres!

Alessandra Ambrosio and Martha Hunt walk the red carpet at the premiere of The Wild Pear Tree during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening (May 18) at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Another model hitting the carpet that evening was Isabeli Fontana. This is one of the final premieres of the festival as it ends this weekend!

Before taking the trip to France, Martha was in New York City and she joined fellow Victoria’s Secret angel Jasmine Tookes to celebrate Rosa Cha‘s spring/summer 2018 launch. They both wore the brand at the event.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture gown. Martha is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress. Isabeli is wearing a Rosa Cha dress.