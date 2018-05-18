Top Stories
Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 3:05 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio & Martha Hunt Attend One of the Final Cannes Premieres!

Alessandra Ambrosio & Martha Hunt Attend One of the Final Cannes Premieres!

Alessandra Ambrosio and Martha Hunt walk the red carpet at the premiere of The Wild Pear Tree during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening (May 18) at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Another model hitting the carpet that evening was Isabeli Fontana. This is one of the final premieres of the festival as it ends this weekend!

Before taking the trip to France, Martha was in New York City and she joined fellow Victoria’s Secret angel Jasmine Tookes to celebrate Rosa Cha‘s spring/summer 2018 launch. They both wore the brand at the event.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture gown. Martha is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress. Isabeli is wearing a Rosa Cha dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 01
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 02
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 03
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 04
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 05
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 06
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 07
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 08
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 09
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 10
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 11
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 12
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 13
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 14
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 15
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 16
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 17
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 18
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 19
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 20
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 21
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 22
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 23
alessandra ambrosio martha hunt cannes premiere 24

Photos: Getty, Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Alessandra Ambrosio, Isabeli Fontana, Martha Hunt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr