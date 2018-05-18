American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson: 'Johnny Cash Heart' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Caleb Lee Hutchinson is one of the final three contestants on ABC’s season of American Idol and you can listen to his single “Johnny Cash Heart” ahead of the finale!

The 19-year-old singer is the final male contestant remaining this season and he has won the hearts of country music fans around the country.

Caleb had a major weight loss transformation during his time on the show, losing over 70 pounds since his audition.

Make sure to stream the song below via Vevo and download it on iTunes.



Caleb Lee Hutchinson – Johnny Cash Heart (Audio Only)