Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 9:47 am

American Idol's Gabby Barrett: 'Rivers Deep' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

American Idol's Gabby Barrett: 'Rivers Deep' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

All three of the American Idol finalists are releasing original singles ahead of the finale and you can listen to Gabby Barrett‘s song “Rivers Deep” right here!

Gabby will be performing the song during the two-night finale for Idol, which kicks off on Sunday night (May 20).

Gabby has been a frontrunner for the win all season long, so we can’t wait to see what else she decides to perform.

Stream the song below from Vevo and download it now on iTunes!


Gabby Barrett – Rivers Deep (Audio Only)

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

We’ll update the post when lyrics are available!
