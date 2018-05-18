American Idol's Maddie Poppe: 'Going Going Gone' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Maddie Poppe, one of the three finalists on season 16 of American Idol, has dropped her debut single “Going Going Gone” ahead of this weekend’s finale!

The 20-year-old singer is one of the dark horses this season and she has proven that she deserves a spot in the final three.

The two-night season finale of ABC’s first season of American Idol kicks off on Sunday night (May 20) and the results will be announced on Monday.

You can listen to the song below via Vevo and download it now on iTunes.



Maddie Poppe – Going Going Gone (Audio Only)