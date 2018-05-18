Anne Hathaway & Husband Adam Shulman Land at LAX Airport
Anne Hathaway flashes a smile as she and husband Adam Shulman make their way to their ride outside of LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (May 15) in Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked cool in a white buttoned-down blouse, jeans, and sunglasses as she arrived back home after her flight.
Anne will soon be hitting the road to starting the promo tour for her highly anticipated new movie Ocean’s 8.
Ocean’s 8 is set to hit theaters on June 8.
