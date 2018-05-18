Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up at Gigi C Bikinis Pop-Up Launch!

Ashlee Simpson is all smiles as she poses alongside her handsome hubby Evan Ross while attending the Gigi C Bikinis Pop-Up Launch Celebration held at The Park at The Grove on Thursday (May 17) in Los Angeles.

The happy couple were joined at the event by Camilla Belle, Jamie Chung, Rachel Zoe, Jamie Chung, Jordan Duffy, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Sawyer and designer Gigi Caruso herself as they celebrated her latest collection.

E! recently announced a new docu-series earlier this month that will follow Ashlee and Evan “as they try to balance life as new parents with a solid foundation of humor and love.” The show will also follow them as they record a duet album. We can’t wait to watch!