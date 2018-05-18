Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 12:27 pm

Bella Thorne: 'GOAT' & 'Bitch I'm Bella Thorne' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Bella Thorne is here with TWO brand-new songs, “GOAT” and “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE.”

The 20-year-old Famous in Love star shared the new singles with fans on Friday (May 18).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne

She originally debuted “Bitch I’m Bella Thorne” at Coachella, marking the first official release from her Filthy Fangs label.

DJ Funk Flex recently featured “GOAT” on his radio show. It includes the lyrics, “She the baddest in the club and she know it.”

ICYMI, Bella has also recently contributed five songs to the soundtrack of her movie Midnight Sun.

Listen to “GOAT” and “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE” below!

Click inside to read the lyrics to “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE”…

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
Bella Thorne

Getty
